Hyderabad: TSSP constable who was suspended two months ago found hanging

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old Telangana state special police (TSSP) constable was found hanging at his residence in Borabonda on Thursday.

According to Sanathnagar police, the deceased identified as Rajeshwar was suspended two months ago for alleged misbehaviour while on duty.

Since then, he was staying at home and was reportedly upset over financial and family problems following which his wife and children went to their native place in Nagarkurnool district.

According to a report by The Times of India, On Wednesday night, Rajeshwar told his wife that he wanted to take his life after which she contacted the landlord to check on him.

“The house owner along with others went to check on Rajeshwar and when they peeped from the window, they found him hanging. In the suicide note, he mentioned that he decided to end his life due to debts and asked family members to take care of his children,” Sanathnagar SI Paidi Naidu said.

Police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPC (Investigation of Unnatural Deaths).