Hyderabad: TTD to hold Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam at NTR Stadium from Oct 11

Hyderabad: A “Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam” will be organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at NTR Stadium in this city from October 11 to 15, giving devotees a chance to see the daily pujas/rituals and celebrations held for Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The Vaibhavotsavam will take place on October 11 from 10 am to 11.30 am, Sahasra Kalasabhishekam on October 12 from 8.30 am to 10 am, Tiruppavada Seva on October 13 from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, Abhishekam on October 14 from 8.30 am to 10 am, and Nijapada Darshanam on the same day from 10 am to 12 noon, according to TTD Joint Executive Officer V. On, a lavish Srinivasa Kalyanam will take place.

The Ankurarpana Puja will take place on October 10 and from October 10 to 15, Thomala Seva and Archana will be performed daily from 6.30 am to 7.30 am. Both the morning and the evening services will be held for the other sevas.

According to Veerabrahmam, extensive preparations were being made to ensure the event went off without a hitch. The stadium will also have LED screens constructed because devotees are anticipated to attend in big numbers. According to him, “thousands of devotees would get the opportunity to see the regular, weekly rituals and festivals of Lord Venkateswara at the programme,” adding that a recent Vaibhavotsavam in Nellore saw a significant turnout of devotees.

TTD representatives have been requested to pay special attention to sanitation, food distribution, transportation, lodging, and the installation of a photo exhibition at the location where sales stations for TTD Panchgavya items will be put up.

At the event sponsored by Vamsiram Builders, Harsha Auto Group, and Aparna Group, discourses will be held and the rituals will be thoroughly discussed, a press note said.