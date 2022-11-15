Hyderabad: Twin protests in front of Sabitha Indra Reddy’s office

Hyderabad: Along with an ongoing protest by Nizam college students for hostel accommodation for the past 13 days, former DSC candidates staged another protest in front of the Education Minister’s office in Basheer Bagh on Monday.

Nizam College Student protest

Despite Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy’s assurance that the authorities would provide hostel facilities to 50 percent of undergraduate girl students enrolled in Nizam college, the students continued their protest on the 14th consecutive day on Monday.

Student leaders urged the education minister and OU vice chancellor to take immediate steps in the direction rather than being mute spectators before things go out of hand.



Speaking to Siasat.com, a protesting student said that their demand for accommodation for all girl students of the college remains still and hence they had to continue their protest.

Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, RS Praveen Kumar accompanied the protesting students.

It is surprising and painful that girls of the prestigious Nizam College of Hyderabad which is 130 yrs old are fighting for a hostel building!!! Where the lakhs of crores of taxes collected from people have gone, #KCR? #BSP నిజాం కళాశాల విద్యార్థుల పోరాటాన్ని సమర్థిస్తున్నది.✊ pic.twitter.com/k6tEqstyoX — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) November 14, 2022

The Commissioner of Collegiate Education on Friday directed the college authorities to provide 50 percent of the UG female students and 50 percent of the PG female students in the newly built hostel building.

However, the students notwithstanding the decision demanded that the authorities construct a separate hostel to accommodate all undergraduate girl students.

In another protest in front of the education minister’s office, 2008 DSC candidates staged a protest on Monday demanding appointments.



Even after securing merit positions in the 2008 DSC exam, the candidates remain deprived of jobs.



Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohd Rafeeq, a protestor revealed that the candidates were promised 100 percent employment with 50,000 posts vacancies released by the then government in both DSC and D.Ed cadre, which was later changed to 70 percent employment vacancies resulting in loss of opportunities for at least 5000 candidates.



The protestors said that candidates in Andhra Pradesh have been appointed long ago while the candidates in Telangana are still struggling for their rights, post-Andhra Pradesh-Telangana bifurcation.



One of the protestors said that they have been loyal to the government despite ‘injustice’ and have even campaigned for TRS in the recent Munugode Bypoll.