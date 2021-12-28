Hyderabad: Twitter handle of L&T metro rail hacked

Hyderabad: On December 27, the L&T (Larsen & Toubro Limited) Metro Rail Hyderabad (LTMRHL) Twitter handle was compromised for a few minutes before being restored.

The LTMRHL reported that their Twitter handle had been hacked, but that it had since been protected. “Our official Twitter account (L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail) was hacked/misused earlier today.” Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience. ” We have taken necessary steps for the security,” it subsequently tweeted.

Earlier in the day, a tweet from LTMRHL’s Twitter handle caused a commotion, which was eventually deleted. “Bonds being sold for Hyderabad metro?” stated the tweet. “Why can’t the government be of some help?”

It also tagged municipal administrator urban development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and the Telangana chief minister’s office.

Modi’s Twitter handle compromised, Bitcoin link shared

A couple of weeks bach Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter handle was “very briefly compromised”, the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.



The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any tweet shared must be ignored,” PMO India said in a tweet.



The account, with more than 73.4 million followers, was soon restored.



Before the account was restored, a tweet was shared with a URL on Modi’s timeline which read: “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country.”

Minutes later, another tweet was posted, saying: “Yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall.”



After the account was compromised, #Hacked began trending in India.

