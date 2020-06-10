Hyderabad: Two arrested for attacking Gandhi medico

Hyderabad: Chilkalguda police have arrested two persons for allegedly attacking a medico at Gandhi Hospital last night. Both the accused were produced before the concerned court.

According to the sources Abdul Omer and his relative Mirza Akbar Ali Baig had allegedly assaulted a junior doctor Venkanna Gaari Vikas Reddy following the death of their family elder, a 55-year-old man who was admitted in Gandhi hospital for COVID-19 treatment. The incident took place in acute medical ward of the hospital.

On coming to know about the death one of the attendant had allegedly beaten him with plastic chair and iron Stool on his left shoulder and left hip, another person along with attendant started arguing with the other doctors present at the floor and abused them with vulgar language.

Though the attackers have been booked under IPC sections 332,188,269,270,271 IPC and sec 3 of epidemic disease act 1897 sec 4 of Telangana medicare service person and medicare service institution act 2008, the medicos on Wednesday again staged a protest on road and demanded deployment of paramilitary forces for their protection.

