Hyderabad: Two arrested by Rachakonda police for identity theft

Hyderabad: The cyber crimes division of the Rachakonda police apprehended two men accused of identity theft and misusing credentials of a victim.

The complainant stated that even though he had applied and obtained a GST number in 2017, he canceled it in March 2019, as he was disinclined to pursue business. However, while filing for Income tax returns in December 2020 he discovered that Rs. 21,07,684 was the amount transacted to him from a company which he hadn’t heard of before.

The victim also discovered that his PAN card was morphed with someone else’s photo and the same was used for opening bank accounts. Apprehensive about having to pay large sums of money under his income tax, he filed a complaint with the police.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the first accused, Syed Nissar Ahmed, an old friend of the victim collected the victim’s aadhar and pan card details when they agreed to start a business together. Based on this the accused obtained a work order for Akhiladeshwari Infra Project.

But once the victim changed his mind about pursuing the business, the accused tied up with another man, Takur Achal Singh, and using the victim’s ID proof and other credentials, they obtained a new GST number. They also forged the pan card of the victim by replacing it with the photograph of Mr. Singh and opened bank accounts under Akhiladeswari Infra Projects in the victim’s name.

They carried out business this way and ensured transactions by employing the victim’s identity via fraudulent means which resulted in suspicion transactions for the victim. The two accused were apprehended and their phones were seized. They were arrested on April 6 under Sections 417, 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act. The accused are being produced for judicial custody shortly