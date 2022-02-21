Hyderabad: Two arrested for importing 1.42 kilograms of ganja

Hyderabad: Two Indian nationals were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday in connection with the import of 1.42-kilo grams of high grade ganja.

The parcel was shipped from the USA to Hyderabad. The delivery date of the drugs were affected because the approval for the same did not come through. The ganja was concealed inside a bloom mattress in an airtight packet.

The two accused were apprehended during the delivery.

The accused are said to have confessed to their involvement in the import of the drug and have also revealed that they have imported several drugs from different countries on multiple occasions. They sold these drugs to college students and young professionals in various Indian cities.

Amit Ghawate IRS, zonal director in a press release said NCB Hyderabad received specific information about an inbound suspicious parcel at a courier firm.

According to the NCB, the import of ganja has seen an upward trend and it is sourced from the dark net. It also said youngsters start consuming ganja and there is a possibility of them getting addicted to other high-end drugs.

The investigation is currently ongoing.