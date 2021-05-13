Hyderabad: Two arrested for murdering own brother

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police arrested two persons in connection with the murder of their own brother. Mothe Prasad aka Chintu, was murdered at the young age of 22, on May 9 in his house at Guffa Nagar, Mangalhat, by his own brothers Mothe Narendar (26) and Mothe Ravinder (28).

Both the accused were arrested on Tuesday and produced before the court. The third accused, Ratna Kumar is still absconding.

According to the police, the elder brothers of the deceased used to previously live in the same house as him along with their mother. The deceased was addicted to alcohol, due to which he regularly used to quarrel with his elder brothers and would harass them for money.

Due to regular harassment of the deceased, about five months ago, the accused vacated their own house by leaving the younger brother to stay in the house and they started staying in rented rooms. The police said that despite everything, Mothe Prasad didn’t change his behaviour and continued his harassment on his brothers for money due to which Narendar and Ravindra decided to eliminate their younger brother.

The accused, with the help of the third accused who’s absconding, killed the victim by tying a chunni to the victim’s neck and strangling him to death. On the complaint of a neighbor, a case was registered and investigation was taken up. The two accused were apprehended on May 11.

The case is under investigation by G.Ranaveer Reddy, Inspector of Police, P.S Mangalhat, Hyd under supervision of M.Narender Reddy, ACP, Goshamahal division.