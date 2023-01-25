Hyderabad: Two arrested for plotting murder; weapon seized

Hyderabad: Police arrested two persons for criminal conspiracy and possessing deadly weapons here on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused – 24-year-old Mohd Faiz Khan from Yakutpura and 25-year-old Mohd Mohsin from Talabkatta were arrested while they were moving near Roshan Dairy Chanchalguda with a big knife.

On being interrogated, the two confessed to plotting murder against one Khader.

“Faiz wanted to kill Khader to avenge the murder of his friend Chacha. He is involved previously in three criminal cases in Dabeerpura and Malakpet,” said G Prasada Rao, ACP Mirchowk.

Mohsin is involved in theft cases in Malakpet, Afzalgunj and Chaderghat police stations. A case has been registered.