Hyderabad: Two arrested for possessing 10 kg ganja

Hyderabad: Around ten kilograms of ganja was seized from two people here following their arrest by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force south team and the Chatrinaka police on Thursday. Police also seized two mobile phones and a motorcycle.

On a tip-off, the police caught Chandan Naveen, 32, a resident of Sun City Bandlaguda and Sultan Malik, 26, a resident of Nampally, who are both natives of Madhya Pradesh.

Task Force DCP G Chakaravarthy stated that Naveen and Malik went to Malkangiri in Odhisa State and met one man Babulal who supplied about 10 kilograms of ganja.

“Both of them returned to Hyderabad and were on their way to sell it to some persons when we caught them at Chatrinaka and seized the ganja. They confessed that the ganja was bought for sale to local consumers at a high price,” the senior police official said.

A case is registered against them at Chatrinaka police station under the NDPS Act.