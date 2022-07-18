Hyderabad: Two arrested for smuggling 66 kgs of ganja from AP

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh (AP) to Telangana.

The two accused were identified as 33-year-old Muvvala Nagarjuna, a small businessman, and Nammi Tataji. The police said that Nagarjuna, a resident of Mallam village of Buchchaihpet in Anakapally, hired Nammi Tataji who is a driver to transport ganja from AP.

Nagarjuna got in touch with two persons in Chintapally district of AP, who could help him smuggle ganja into Hyderabad. He then procured 66 kgs from them and concealed it in his car, on the pretext of transporting leaf plates.

Nagarjuna and Tataji were apprehended at the New Malakpet Market. Upon searching the vehicle, police seized the drug and arrested them.