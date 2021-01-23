Hyderabad: Two arrested for stealing mobile phones

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police on Friday nabbed two people for stealing mobile phones.

The police have recovered 15 cellphones, one bike all worth Rs. 2 lakh and a case has been registered under section 384 and 102 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police official stated the duo identified as Aubadhi Aravind (19), a fruit vendor and resident of Dhobighat and Allam Varun Sai (20), an auto driver and resident of Kharmanghat, used to commit offences on a bike.

According to the police, the accused are close friends and are addicted to alcohol and smoking. “As our earnings were not sufficient for our vices, we decided to commit property offences to make easy money and chose to commit cell phone robberies by threatening,” the duo said to police during interrogation.

“The accused are habitual offenders. Previously, in 2019 the accused Aravind was also arrested by Osmania University police for automobile theft case and was lodged in an observation home,” said police.