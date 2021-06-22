Hyderabad: Two brothers found dead in lake

Hyderabad: On the outskirts of Hyderabad, two brothers who were doctors were found dead in Shamirpet lake in a mysterious incident.

According to the Shamirpet Police Inspector Sudheer Kumar, Gautam(28) was an Ayurveda doctor in Bihar, and his younger brother Nandan (26), a doctor in a private hospital in Alwal. They have come to Shamirpet lake on their motorbike.

After a preliminary investigation, the police inspector said that one brother must have died while trying to save the other. The Police said Gautam come to meet his brother a week ago from Bihar.