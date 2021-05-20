Hyderabad: Two chain snatchers arrested by Rachakonda police

Headlines

Hyderabad: Two natives of Rajastham were arrested by the Rachakonda police here at over a case of chain-snatching and other crimes. The police swung into action after a complaint lodged on May 17 by a 50-year-old woman who runs a Kirana shop.

She lodged a complaint at the Jawaharnagar police station, stating that two unknown persons came to her shop, and one of them purchased an item, while the other was waiting on his bike. She said that the unknown person snatched her Mangalsutra chain, which weighs about 3.5 tulas and both of them left the scene immediately after. The SHO of the Jawaharnagar police station registered a case and took up investigation.

The Jawaharnagar police formed 10 special teams on May 14 as snatching cases were occurring frequently. Rachakonda police officials said that during the course of investigation, the teams managed to get CCTV footage of the accused along with their vehicle number. Based on that, the special teams were conducting patrolling in Balajinagar area where both the accused were found moving in a suspicious manner.

One of the special teams identified them and informed another team, which then chased the snatchers while they were proceeding towards Balajinagar to Yapral. They were soon caught and taken into custody. The accused have been identified as Gulabsingh (26) and Shiv Singh (21), both natives of Rajasthan. On interrogating them, they told the police that they were involved in four other cases as well, and were sent to judicial remand.

The Rachakonda police also seized one gold Mangalsutra weighting 3.5 tulas, a Splendor bike, a black helmet, Aadhar card, PAN Card, ATM card, Techno mobile phone, duplicate bike keys, clothes along and Rs 2080 in cash from the accused.