Hyderabad: Two chain snatchers caught by Task force

Hyderabad: Commissioner’s Task Force on Monday apprehended two alleged chain snatchers and recovered a gold chain weighing three tolas and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to the police, Shakti Mayur a resident of Basheerbagh and his associate Kala Vikas of Puranapool were involved in a case of chain snatching reported at Musheerabad last week.

The duo were identified with the help of footage from CCTV cameras located in the area, they were caught on Monday. Both the snatchers along with the seized property have been handed over to the Musheerabad police

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.