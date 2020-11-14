Hyderabad: Two daughters of newspaper hawker secure free medical seats after qualifying NEET

Hyderabad: After securing top ranks in the NEET 2020, two daughters of a newspaper hawker from Hyderabad’s old- city will soon be living their childhood dream. Syeda Sara and Syeda Nimra have done their parents proud by securing top ranks in the NEET exam, the results of which were declared last month.

With the state rank of 2400 and 2000 respectively, both Sara and Nimra have now secured free medical seats in the state quota.

“We have been dreaming of becoming doctors since childhood and wanted to help people so that we can make our parents proud,” said the two sisters.

Their father Syed Riyasuddin has been doing other small works besides working as a newspaper hawker, to make the ends meet. Their mother, who is a Telugu teacher in the old city is presently staying home because of the COVID 19 pandemic.