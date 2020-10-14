Hyderabad: Two day Government holidays declared in GHMC

Hyderabad: In view of the unprecedented rains for the last 12 hours, Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar reviewed the flood situation today and declared public holidays in GHMC area to all Government offices including all private institutions today and tomorrow i.e., on 14th and 15th October, 2020.

The Chief Secretary also advised GHMC and District Collectors to arrange relief camps and to shift the people of low lying and inundated areas.

He also advised the people not to come out unless there is a serious necessity.