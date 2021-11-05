Hyderabad: Two migrant workers die, one injured in cracker blast

Hyderabad: Two migrant workers died on the spot while leaving another critically injured while bursting the crackers in Chatrinaka area old city.

According to the sources, 31-year-old Bishnupadu Mahato and his co-worker Jagannath Malik (26) both idol-making artists by profession and natives of West Bengal died on the spot while they were bursting crackers on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday night at Chatrinaka. During this incident, Virendra Kumarnative of Uttar Pradesh was also critically injured.

The two workers had gathered a dozen of crackers and dumped them in a pit, later in order to cause a high-intensity blast they were to ignite the crackers dumped in the pit that resulted in the huge blast.

The idol making unit is located at Kandikal Gate in the Chatrinaka area of the south zone and is being run by Akalp Mukim of West Bengal

Bishnupadu Mahat and his colleague Jagannath Malik died on the spot and their faces were smashed, Virender Kumar of UP was also injured and he has been admitted into Osmania General Hospital. The dead bodies have been shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

“The two migrant workers from West Bengal had tried to ignite the crackers dumped in a pit, the intensity of the blast was heavy causing instantaneous death” Syed Abdul Khader Jeelani, Inspector Chatrinaka police station.

A case under suspicious death has been registered and investigation is underway.