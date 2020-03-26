Hyderabad: Two doctors and another test positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: Two doctors have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday in Telangana. According to health authorities, the doctors, both husband and wife hail from Domalguda. They have been admitted to Government hospitals and their condition is said to be stable.

Health officials have indicated that both the doctors are reportedly contacts of a positive Covid-19 patient.

As reported by Telangana Today, another 49-year-old resident from Qutbullapur in Medchal district, has also tested positive. According to authorities in Hyderabad, he is a contact of a positive patient and had travelled to New Delhi recently.

With this the total number of cases in Telangana has now increased to 44.

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.