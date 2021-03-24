Hyderabad: Two GHMC employees tested positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at the head office of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here on Wednesday after two employees in the Chief Engineer department located on the fifth floor of the building tested positive for COVID-19.

After the incident, the authorities declared a holiday for all the employees in the departments in the fifth floor and sanitisation of the offices was taken up.

Informatively, the surge in positive cases of the infection started again with the state recording more than 400 daily cases of COVID-19 for the last two days which is the highest since August last.

Source: UNI