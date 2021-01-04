Hyderabad: Two held for involvement in prostitution racket

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in a prostitution racket in the city. The accused, identified as Majji Rajeshwari and B Naresh were held near Uppal, which comes under the Rachkonda Commissionerate limits.

According to the police, the accused Naresh had rented a house in Sathyanagar locality of Uppal, where they have been running the prostitution.

The accused used to get women from West Bengal and other parts of Telangana state on the pretext of providing employment and livelihood, police said, adding that they were forced into prostitution.

The police also said that the girls were never paid more than Rs.500 and the accused would keep all the money to themselves.

The Rachakonda police have invoked the Preventive Detention Act against the offenders on Saturday. The accused woman was detained in Special Prison for Women, Chenchalguda, while Naresh was sent to Central Prison, Cherlapally.