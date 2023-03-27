Hyderabad: Two held for possessing drugs worth Rs 10L

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) from Rajendranagar along with Mailardevpally police arrested two drug peddlers on Monday.

According to the press release, police seized three liters of hashish oil, 28 kilos of ganja and two mobile phones, all worth Rs 10 lakhs from the accused – Goli Kumara Swamy (20) from Mallampet village and Jonna Swamy (20) from Andhra Pradesh. Another accused who was allegedly supplying drugs, Laxman Rao absconded.

Police said that Goli Kumara Swamy and Jonna Swamy were classmates who studied at ITI college of Narsipatnam. They left studying and started doing labour work. They started supplying drugs in order to earn more money.

Last year both accused were arrested while transporting 180 Kg of dry ganja to Tamil Nadu. They were released from jail after nine months. Soon after their release, they re-started their business to sell drugs.