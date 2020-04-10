Hyderabad: Two held in old city for selling fake hand sanitizers

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team on Friday along with Shalibanda Police conducted a joint operation and apprehended two persons, who were manufacturing duplicate hand Sanitizer & supplying to the Medical shops at Roop Lal Bazar, Shalibanda.

During the operation, the police have also seized 580 bottles of duplicate instant hand sanitizer worth of Rs. 90,000/-. cashing on COVID-19 by cheating the innocent public.

Omer Farooq a resident of King Colony, Sastri Puram along with his associate Mohammed Abdul Quddus of Shahalibanda hatched a plan and started manufacturing duplicate hand sanitizers by mixing petroleum gel along with rose water. They labelled it as “Germ X Hand Sanitizer” and selling it to the local Medical Shops. The duo was cheating innocent people by selling illegally manufactured sanitizer on higher rates without any valid license.

According to the police, the virus which is originated in Wuhan, China. basing on vast publicity on hand sanitizers around the global the demand of usage of sanitizers is increased within a short period. the accused persons have started the illegal business, “Normally, genuine hand sanitizers turn dry as soon as they are applied on hands. But the particular company’s sanitizer does not get dry,”.

The arrested persons along with the seized property were handed to the Shalibanda Police Stations for further action.

