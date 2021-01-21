Hyderabad: Two hotels fined with Rs 25k each for lack of kitchen hygiene

By Mohammed Hussain|   Published: 21st January 2021 7:50 pm IST
GHMC officials during an inspection on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on New Astoria Hotel in Nallakunta for not maintaining hygiene in the kitchen.

The officials also imposed a compounding fee of Rs 25,000 on Bawarchi hotel in Musheerabad for using unstamped meat for cooking purposes.

During an inspection the official found these two hotels violating the rules of the GHMC by having an unhygienic kitchen and the hotel staff not using stamped or approved meat respectively.

On Thursday, the food inspector along with the medical officer and veterinary officer inspected several hotels in the city including Café Bahar in Basheerbagh.

