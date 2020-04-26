Hyderabad: Two injured after under construction wall collapses

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured after a parapet wall of under construction building collapsed in Hussainialam area of Old city. This incident took place on Sunday evening creating sensation in the area.

According to the sources on April 26, evening there was huge sound heard in the Hussainialam area,by the time locals could enquire about it, local police received information that the wall of an under construction building has caved into the nearby house.

During this incident two persons Sadiq and Gulnaz were injured after their asbestos roof of the house was completely damaged. The injured have been shifted to hospital and a case of negligence has been registered by Hussainialam and investigation under way.

