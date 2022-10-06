Hyderabad: Two interstate drug peddlers held; 1300 kgs of Ganja seized 

On receiving information, the Himayat nagar police conducted a vehicle check at Pedda Amberpet JCB junction, where the accused were taken into custody.

Updated: 6th October 2022 4:19 pm IST
Representative image.

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Hayathnagar police, L.B Nagar zone, Rachakonda commissionerate busted two interstate drug peddlers on Wednesday at the Pedda Amberpet JCB junction.

The accused were identified as Narendra Harijan (29 Years) and Chandresh Saketh(32 years). One DCM and two mobile phones were taken into custody from the duo.

According to the Hayathnagar police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, sections 1062/2022 U/s. 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (c) of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Amendment Act 2001 were imposed against them. 

While interrogating, the duo revealed that they worked for Penta Rao and Rajesh who were involved in establishing transport of Ganja from the agency area of Maredumilli, East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh, and other states to their prospective customers and made huge profits from their illegal business.

Narendra on the morning of October 2 reached Jaggampet from Raipur where they were taken into a thick forest area by Penta Rao. They loaded the truck with 40 bags of Ganja total weighing around 1300 kgs for transport.

They were apprehended on October 5 when they were on their way to Anandbagh junction, Malkajgiri, On receiving information, the Himayat Nagar police conducted a vehicle check at Pedda Amberpet JCB junction, where the accused were taken into custody.

