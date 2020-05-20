Hyderabad: Two kids drowned in old city

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two children, 4 year old Mohammed Kareem , and 6 year old Kulsum, who went to the pond at Bandlaguda along with their brother Mohammed Nawaz on Wednesday afternoon were accidentally drowned.

According to Chandrayangutta police station , Mohammed Nawaz has taken two kids to a nearby pond and was washing clothes. The children were sitting on a rock near the pond. while, Nawaz returned to the house to bring soap, leaving the children near the pond. Later, when he returned, the children went missing.

Ealder brother informed local residents and immediately efforts were launched to trace the children. Later after a whle the dead bodies of children were retrieved from the lake

Police Chandryangutta informed that the bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy and a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

