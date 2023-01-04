Hyderabad: Two men die by suicide in separate incidents

The two died by suicide in separate incidents over financial and employment troubles.

Published: 4th January 2023 7:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two men died by suicide on Tuesday in separate incidents reported by Rajendranagar and Hakimpet. One of the deceased was an autorickshaw driver who was having financial problems.

The man, identified as Feroz Pasha, 27, was married one year ago and had a three-month-old son.

The Rajendranagar police said that he hung himself to the ceiling fan, and an investigation is underway.

The other was identified as a central industrial security force (CISF) constable, Ravinder, 32, a resident of the Jawaharnagar area.

He hung himself from a tree in an open place in the Army Forest area on the city’s outskirts.

He got suspended two years ago as part of a disciplinary action.

CISF authorities alerted the police when they received information from local villagers. The Jawaharnagar police shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

The police investigation is underway.

