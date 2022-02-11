Hyderabad: Two men receive life sentence for raping a 70-yr-old

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday handed life imprisonment to two individuals as they were found guilty of raping a 70-year-old woman three years ago.

The convicted duo are 50-year-old Chinnappa Anthony George and 53-year-old Nenavath Ajay Kumar. On December 17 2019, the accused saw the victim and invited her to their residence in Malkajgiri. The police said Anthony and Ajay offered the victim liquor and when she was semi-consicious, took her into a room where they took turnings raping her.

Based on a complaint by the victim, George and Kumar were booked and held. They were sentenced to lifetime imprisonment after the the trial. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them.