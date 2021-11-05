Hyderabad: Two migrant workers die in explosion during Diwali celebrations

Hyderabad: Two migrant workers died on the spot and another was critically injured while bursting firecrackers in an idol-making unit in the Chatrinaka area of the old city on the eve of Diwali.

According to the sources, 31-year-old Bishnupadu Mahato and his co-worker Jagannath Malik (26) both idol-making artists by profession and natives of West Bengal died on the spot while they were bursting crackers on Thursday night at Chatrinaka. During this incident, Virendra Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh was also critically injured. He was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

The two workers had gathered a dozen of crackers and dumped them in a pit and in order to cause a high-intensity blast, they were to ignite the crackers dumped in the pit that resulted in the huge blast.

“The two migrant workers from West Bengal had tried to ignite the crackers dumped in a pit, the intensity of the blast was heavy causing instantaneous death” Syed Abdul Khader Jeelani, Inspector Chatrinaka police station.

A case under suspicious death has been registered and investigation is underway.