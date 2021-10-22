Hyderabad: Two minor girls assaulted in separate incidents

Hyderabad: Two minor girls including a four-year-old were reportedly assaulted in two separate incidents in the city.

On October 15 the toddler was playing close to her residence when the accused who is said to be the neighbour called her to his residence and allegedly assaulted her. The incident occurred under the Rajendranagar police station limits.

Speaking about the incident, assistant commissioner of police B Gangadhar said, “The offence took place at the residence of the accused. When the girl raised an alarm, the accused let go of the girl. After the offence, the girl’s family went to their native place and there they came to know about the incident. On Thursday after returning to the city, they lodged a complainant.”

The police mentioned that the accused is a 23-year-old mechanic and is currently being interrogated.

In a separate incident, a teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted by her boyfriend. The incident occurred under the Banjara Hills police station limits. According to the police, the accused befriended the girl a year ago. The victim is said to be a student while the accused is a daily wager. As per the police, a complaint has been registered under the POCSO Act on October 19.