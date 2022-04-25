Hyderabad: Two minors drown while swimming in a well

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident at Hayatnagar on Sunday afternoon, two minor boys drowned in a well when they went for a swim.

The deceased duo were identified as 15-year-old Srikant and 12-year-old Durga Prasad. The two boys were cousins and residents of the Thattikhana village in Hayathnagar. Srikant and Prasad went for a swim in the morning along with another boy.

The police said that the cousins entered the well and were playing on the steps before going deeper into the water. As the duo entered the water they screamed for help. The boy accompanying them informed a few construction workers who were working at a nearby site.

They rushed to the well and managed to pull out the boys. The minor duo was shifted to a hospital where they passed away while undergoing treatment.