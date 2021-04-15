Hyderabad: Two people charred to death in road accident on ORR

Hyderabad: Two persons from Andhra Pradesh were charred to death when a container truck which they were travelling in caught fire after it collided with another vehicle from behind on Outer Ring Road (ORR) expressway near Himayatsagar in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

The incident happened at around 4.30 am. The deceased were identified as drivers Surya Kumar and Mruthyunjaya Yadav, residents of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively.

“The exact age of the victims could not be ascertained immediately, as their bodies were completely charred,” Rajendranagar inspector of police K Kanakaiah said.

According to the inspector, the container truck belonged to Aqua Foods company in Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. It was carrying a big consignment of shrimp to Mumbai.

“As the truck was passing on the ORR at a high speed, it rammed into another truck from the rear side at Himayatsagar exit road. Due to the impact of the collision, the driver’s cabin of the container truck caught fire and soon it engulfed the entire truck,” Kanakaiah said.

The driver and the cleaner, who received injuries due to the collision, had no possibility of jumping out of the vehicle, which was already in flames and they were charred to death, even before the police reached along with fire tenders.

“While the truck which was rammed into suffered partial damage, the container truck loaded with shrimp products was burnt completely,” the inspector said.

The Rajendranagar police have booked the case and are investigating.