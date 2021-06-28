Hyderabad: Two persons held in city for Darbhanga railway parcel blast

Hyderabad: The sleuths of counter intelligence cell (CIC) of Telangana state intelligence department have achieved a breakthrough by detaining two suspects in the city in connection with the Darbhanga railway station parcel blast.

In a swift operation the intelligence wing with the inputs from Bihar ATS and Government Railway Police (GRP) have picked up three persons hailing from North India.

The suspects have been moved to an undisclosed location for the interrogation purpose.

Though a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) have reached Darbhanga in connection with the June 17 blast at the railway station and inspected the crime scene believing it to be a terror angle, while another NIA team from New Delhi has joined the interrogation of the suspects in Hyderabad.

According to highly placed sources,the suspicious parcel was booked from Secunderabad in the name of one Mohammed Sufiyan on June 15 from South central railway’s outward parcel service for Secunderabad express.

The suspects who were picked up in Hyderabad are into cloth business and belong to Uttar pradesh Kairana in Shamli district. It is believed that the agencies are exploring the angle of proscribed terror out Indian Mujahideen (IM) in this case.

On June 17, the consignment, carrying a bundle of ready-made clothes, caught fire following an explosion upon arrival at Darbhanga railway station at platform No. 1. During this incident no one was injured but the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Muzaffarpur have registered a case and started investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that during the inspection by the agencies and forensic experts, they have seized a glass bottle having 50 ml of unidentified liquid that was stuffed in the parcel packet.

Since the parcel did not contain name and details of the sender while the addressee was named as Mohammed Sufiyan. The intelligence sleuths have also collected the copy of ID proof from Secunderabad station booking counter and the mobile phone number of the sender who is the prime suspect in the case.

Soon after receiving the information about the parcel blast at Darbhanga railway station, the state intelligence wing have swung into action and with the help of GRP police examined CCTV footages from Secunderabad railway station, which reportedly showed four men getting down from a vehicle carrying a packet which looked quite similar to the one that exploded at Darbhanga railway station.

While the CCTV footages at platform No. 1 at Darbhanga station too showed a unidentified suspect wearing a white punjabi dress wearing a skull cap, suspiciously moving near the parcel, later he boarded Swatantrata Senani Express bound for New Delhi

“Since the probe is involved covering two states, the case is likely to be formally handed over to the NIA this week and the Telangana intelligence and railway police provide logistic support for investigation,”

said a senior intelligence official.