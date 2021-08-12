Hyderabad: Two students die in tragic road accident in city outskirts

Hyderabad: Two engineering students lost their lives and three students were injured when a car travelling by them hit an electric pole . The car five students at the time of the accident .

The victims who have lost their lives, have been identified as Kaushik and Joe Down. The students came to appear for an exam at CBIT. The incident took place when the students were going towards Narsingi from Gandipeta.

The students tried to avoid an auto Rikshaw but hit an electric pole in the process. The Narsingi police reached the spot and gathered clues in the spot