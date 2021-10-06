Hyderabad: Two UoH scholars invited to Berlin Islamic Conference

Hyderabad: Two research scholars of the University of Hyderabad – Ayoob Rahman and Muhammed Vasil – from the Centre for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies, University of Hyderabad, have been invited to present their papers at the International Conference of Canon and Censorship in the Islamic Intellectual and Theological History to be staged in Berlin.

Rahman is working with Dr.Arulmozi and Dr.Shivarama Padikkal while Vasil is working along side Dr. VJ Varghese and Dr.Padikkal.The Conference is jointly organised by the Humboldt,Frankfurt and Freiburg Universities from 8-10 October 2021.

It has to be noted that Ayoob and Vasil are the only two scholars to have been selected to present their papers from India. Ayoob has prepared his works on “The Muhyiddin Mala:Debating the Sacredness and the Profanity of a Canon”. Vasil has prepared his thesis on “Translation as Mediation:First Malayam Translation of the Quran and the Organised Contestations”.