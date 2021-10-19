Hyderabad: Two women arrested for kidnapping 6 year old boy

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police arrested two people for kidnapping a three-year-old boy, Mohammed Ahmed from Bandalguda in Chandrayangutta on October 19. The two accused are identified as 38-year-old Fatima Begum and 39-year-old Syeda Ghousia Begum, both of whom are homemakers are said to be distantly related to each other.

According to police, the parents of Ahmed registered a complaint on October 18 at 2:30 p.m. Fatima Begum is the neighbour of the complainant and is said to have been on good terms with them.

Syeda Ghousia Begum is a resident of Hasan Nagar in Bahadurpura and has only one six-year-old daughter. Ghousia wanted to adopt a baby boy and expressed her desire to Fatima. The latter then decided to kidnap Mohammed Ahmed who lives adjacent to her house and hand him over to Ghousia.

On October 18, Fatima noticed Ahmed’s parents were not at home and as the child was all by himself, she kidnapped him and handed over the boy to Ghousia Begum.

On Tuesday, the police based on the CCTV footage and other information traced Ahmed from Ghousia’s residence in Bahadurpura and returned the child to his parents. The Chandrayangutta police arrested the two accuse and booked them under section 363 of the Indian penal code, said police.