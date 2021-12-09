Hyderabad: Two youngsters launch unique electronic smart cycle

Hyderabad: A local startup, Ermin Automotive, run by two Hyderabadi youngsters has launched a unique electronic cycle with adaptive user technology on Thursday.

This electronic smart cycle called ‘Ermin Miles’ boasts to adapt according to the user behaviour and road conditions, the roads the driver uses, the slopes along the way and the consumption of battery etc.

“The cycle is very smart as the teens are, offers performance, style and pride with safety and responsibility,” the company said in a press note. The e-cycle comes out with ‘Ermin Care’ a smartphone app that provides all services from purchase to resell, remote diagnosis, repair etc. The founders Shashank and Aditya are students who just passed out from college and they built this e-cycle.

Their dream vehicle was formally launched by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana in a specially organized function held in the city on Thursday at Bhaskar Auditorium in BM Birla Planetarium.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh said, “Few years back when I paid a visit to ICFAI University, I told students and management that many are in pursuit of engineering but there are very few jobs. Instead of seeking jobs, I told them to become job givers. Few years later now I see them with an invention,” he said congratulating Shashank and Aditya, the founders.

Shashank the founder and CEO studied at ICFAI University and Adithya, the Co-Founder, COO & Product Director, Studied BBA from ICFAI University.

“User experience is what differentiates an automobile product. When I say this, the vehicle that comes to our mind is Tesla. I am happy that these young founders are focusing more on offering the user experience,” he remarked.

Ermin Automotive holds two patents that include the design of the cycle and a new regeneration module that increases the range of the battery by 75%.

Three different ranges of cycles were unveiled at the event. They come in the price range of Rs 60,000 to 75,000/-. Those who wish to buy may register on the company’s website. The booking starts from Dec 10 and the vehicles will be delivered from March 2021.