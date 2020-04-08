Hyderabad: Two youths arrested for attack on police constable

Hyderabad: South Zone police on Wednesday arrested two youths from old city for their alleged involvement in an attack on a police constable.

Shaik Mohammed Ameeruddin aka Abbu a resident of Hafez Babanagar and Shaik Saif Mohiuddin of Gulshan Iqbal colony, Chandrayangutta was picked up by the sleuths of Taskforce three days ago.

Shaik Mohammed Ameeruddin and Shaik Saif Mohiuddin

Police claimed that on April 4, the duo have attacked police constable, P. Praveen Kumar of Chandrayagutta police station, while he was performing his duties at Gulshan Iqbal colony.

Police have booked the two youths under 3 of Epidemic Disease Act 1897, Section 51 of Disaster Management Act 2005, and IPC sections 307 IPC r/w 34 IPC (Attempt to murder) & Sec. 3 (2) (v) of SC/ST (POA) ACT.

