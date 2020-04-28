Hyderabad : Two youths injured after cops wield lathis on head

Hyderabad: The police excesses in the name of implementing strict lockdown across Hyderabad is on continuous rise. In a single day on April 28, policemen allegedly beaten up two youths for alleged violation of lockdown rules resulting in bleeding injuries.

It appears to be a in sub-ordination by the police staff in Hyderabad, despite State Home Minister Mohammed Ali and Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar instructed the field officers not to use force while implementing lockdown.

In an first instance, a youngster sustained head injury after he was beaten up by the Mirchowk police in old city. The victim has been identified as 19 year old Arbaz, he was beaten up by a police constable at Mandi Mir Alam. During this incident Arbaz sustained bleeding injury on head. Commotion prevailed in the area after locals staged a protest against the alleged police high handedness.

In a similar incident, 19 year old Junaid was allegedly beaten by a Sub-Inspector T Raju of Golconda police station near Shaikpet at Towlichowki. Junaid was on his way to distribute essentials to the needy, when the SI stopped and confronted the young man.

During this incident Junaid received bleeding injury over his face and he was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he was given stitches for his wounds.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.