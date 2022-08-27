Hyderabad: UK, USA education fair held

Hyderabad: GITAM Career Guidance Centre holds ‘UK & USA Education Fair’ on its camps on Friday in association with Dynamic World Educat Community (DWC) and was powered by Other Career Options (OCO).

The students and their parents have been able to personally interact with representatives of their wish-list universities, understand the application process, seek advice from expert counselors, and also access other value-added benefits that serve as catalysts in

their study abroad journey. Earlier, the University representatives interacted with the Directors, Principals of various schools and HoDs of various departments. Later, they gave a brief introduction to the students.

Prof. N. Seetaramaiah, Associated Director, GITAM School of Technology and Dr

Nathi Venukuar, Director, GCGC, Hyderabad inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp. Dr

Ravikanth, Deputy Director, OCO and Naresh Gundoju also spoke stating that foreign universities like the University of California, Southern California, Illinois (Chicago & Springfield), Dayton, Massachusetts, Dundee, Strathclyde, York, Nottingham University and New School of Architecture & Design took part in the fair.