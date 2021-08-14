Hyderabad: Unemployed educated youths becoming food delivery executives

Hyderabad: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and two lockdowns in the country, many youths are left unemployed. They are left with no option but to join the gig economy.

In Hyderabad, teachers and others are earning their livelihood by working as food delivery executives in Swiggy and Zomato. Some of them are driving cabs in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Persons who had come to the city from foreign countries on their vacations before the lockdown are now doing ordinary jobs to sustain their livelihood.

It is being noticed that many educated youths of the old city of Hyderabad are searching for decent jobs. However, due to the impact of the pandemic, they have become part of the gig economy to earn their livelihood.