Hyderabad: Unemployed man sets himself ablaze near Ravindra Bharthi

Hyderabad: An unemployed man set himself on fire near Ravindra Bharati junction in Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon. The depressed man has done so after losing his job amid the ongoing pandemic and the imposed lockdown.

After which the police officials rushed him to Osmania hospital, and is undergoing treatment now. The burned man is a native of Kadtal in Mahabubnagar and has sustained 40 per cent burns.

Caution: Viewers discretion advised.

Failed to get a goverment job, a man attempted to end his life by setting himself ablaze near Ravindra Bharathi #Hyderabad Passers-by and police helped to douse the flames and shifted him to a hospital. He appealed to @TelanganaCMO for employment pic.twitter.com/cTmvk8t89i — Mohammed Hussain (@writetohussain) September 10, 2020

The man was seen raising slogans “KCR Sir, Jai Telangana” after the flames engulfed him. When the police officials douse the fire, he continued raising slogans shouting “KCR Sir, Jai Telangana and “Telangana Vachina Maakemi Kaaledu” (We did not get anything even after the news state was formed).

“The man arrived along with petrol container at the Ravindra Bharathi junction, even as the vehicles moved, he poured petrol on himself and lit the match stick,” said police officials.