Hyderabad: Unidentified, abandoned vehicles to be auctioned by police

Hyderabad: 821 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles have been accumulated on the Moinabad police station grounds and will be auctioned within the next six months, according to the Cyberabad police.

The police said that within six months, anyone who claims ownership of the vehicles in one of these may submit an application to SHOs in the Cyberabad commissionerate. The vehicles will be put up for auction after six months if this is not done.

Contact N.Vishnu Reserve Inspector at 9490617317 for further information, or go to the Cyberabad Police Department website, a press note informed.

The city police in February had organized an auction of 601 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles and collected Rs.51.74 lakh by selling 568 of those vehicles.

In total, 545 two-wheelers, 21 three-wheelers, and 2 four-wheelers) from Hyderabad City were auctioned for Rs. 44.28 lakh. Aside from that, 33 roadworthy vehicles, 32 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler were auctioned for Rs. 7.46.