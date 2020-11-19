Hyderabad: Unidentified body of man found in Jalpally Lake

Hyderabad: A body of an unidentified man was found in Jalpally Talab (lake) in Pahadi Shareef on Thursday morning, police said.

Speaking to siasat.com, Inspector of Pahadi Shareef Police Station, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said, “A dead body was floating in Jalpally Lake today morning around 10 am, noticing which locals intimated the police. The deceased is yet to be identified and the body has been shifted to the mortuary of Osmania General Hospital.”

The police said that the body might have been floating in the water from at least three days, adding, the deceased had a beard on his face and appeared to be around 30-35 years old.

The body was fished out in the afternoon and shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy. The case filed by the police is being probed.