Hyderabad: Unidentified men dress up as cops, rob youngsters using fake guns

Hyderabad: Pretending to be police officers, two men robbed four youngsters at gunpoint in a lodge at Medchal on March 14. The perpetrators reportedly used toy guns to commit the crime.

According to the police, the victims Manikanta, Srihari, and Samson were present at the lodge for gambling at 10 p.m.. While they were playing, the accused dressed as police personnel and barged into their room.

“They beat the youngsters up with lathis and threatened them with a pistol, which turned out to be a toy, and fled with 2.5 lakhs and other valuables,” said M Praveen Reddy, inspector, Medchal police station. He added that the youngsters were so scared of the armed assailants that they did not resist their attempts.

Medchal Police booked a case based on Manikanta’s complaint and verified the incident using CCTV footage. The Inspector says that they have identified the culprits, and will nab them soon.