Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad and AIG hospitals sign MoU

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a AIG hospitals, on Monday.

According to the press release, the Memorandum of Understanding focuses on expanding, enhancing, and integrating health and life sciences research. Dr Devesh Nigam (Registrar of the University of Hyderabad) and Dr. Nageshwar Reddy (Registrar of the University of Hyderabad) signed the MoU. (Chairman, Managing Director, AIG).

The collaboration’s goal is to support high-quality training in clinical and healthcare research, as well as to perform bi-centric research initiatives and foster inter-institutional cooperation, the release stated.

In medicine, nephrology, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, infectious illness, non-infectious diseases, virology, clinical data analysis, machine learning, and diagnostics, the agreement looks at the sharing of knowledge, information, and collaboration.

Pathophysiology, histology, disease models, molecular markers, and diagnostics will be taught to Ph.D. students by scientists from the University of Houston and clinicians from AIG.

BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, and Dr. GV Rao, AIG, were among the other authorities who attended the ceremony.

UoH will recognise AIG physicians as supervisors, and a combined Ph.D programme will be launched. Both institutions will host collaborative conferences, symposia, and seminars to provide students and young researchers with improved training opportunities.

The inaugural UoH-AIG two-day symposium will be held on May 30 and 31, 2022.

Prof. BJ Rao said, “Such university-industry collaborations will pave the way for path-breaking research in the fields of healthcare and life sciences by providing students with resources as well as academic inputs for their efforts and innovative ideas.”