Hyderabad: Role of hired killers suspected in Uppal double murder case

Hyderabad: Three days after a double murder in Uppal, the Rachakonda police have suspected the role of hired killers from Hyderabad.

The deceased father-son duo identified as 78-year-old Narasimha Murthy and 35-year-old Srinivas reportedly had a property dispute with the former’s brother. The victims’ family suspects the role of Murthy’s brother and sister in the double murder.

“The dispute between Murthy and his siblings is pending in various courts. However, the reason behind the double-murder is unclear,” a police officer was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The incident occurred when Murthy was sitting on the portico of his house, and was attacked by two unidentified men. Upon hearing the melee, Srinivas reached the portico and was killed while trying save his father.