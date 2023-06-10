Hyderabad: Urdu Academy announces Makhdoom, Karnama-e-Hayat awards

Hyderabad: The Telangana Urdu Academy has revealed the recipients of the prestigious Makhdoom Awards and Karnama-e-Hayat (Lifetime Achievement) Awards in various categories honoring Urdu writers, scholars, poets, and journalists. As part of the Telangana Foundation Day celebrations, an award ceremony and mushaira will be held at Ravindra Bharati on June 11. President of the Urdu Academy, Mohammad Khwaja Mujeebuddin, made the announcement, expressing his enthusiasm for recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of Urdu language and literature.

The Makhdoom Awards have been designated for a period of five years, from 2019 to 2023, while the Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented for three years, covering the period from 2018 to 2020. President Mujeebuddin mentioned that the awardees were chosen by separate committees comprising Urdu language and literature experts who meticulously evaluated the contributions of the nominees.

Under the Karnama-e-Hayat category, the Urdu Academy presents seven awards annually, including the Amjad Hyderabadi and Saeed Shaheedi Awards for Poetry, the Dr. Mohiuddin QuadriZor Award for Criticism and Research, the Dr. Agha Hyder Hassan Award for Prose, the Prof. Habeeb-ur-Rehman Award for Education and Teaching, the Mahboob Hussain Jigar Award for Journalism, and the Srinivas Lahoti Award for the Promotion of Urdu.

The Makhdoom Award, on the other hand, acknowledges exceptional achievements in the fields of research and criticism, poetry, fiction, journalism, and humour. For the years 2019 to 2023, the recipients of the Makhdoom Awards are as follows: Dr. Aqeel Hashmi for Research & Criticism (2019), Mr. Jalal Arif for Poetry (2020), Mr. Mazharuzzaman Khan for Fiction (2021), Mr. Aziz Ahmed for Journalism (2022), and Prof. Habeeb Zia for Satire and humour (2023). Additionally, 21 awards have been announced, with seven awards being presented each year over a three-year period.

The list of recipients for the Makhdoom Awards includes distinguished individuals such as Qazi Farooq Arifi for the Amjad Hyderabadi Award for Poetry, Dr. Raheem Ramesh for the Saeed Shaheedi Award for Poetry, Ms. Khairunnisa Aleem for the Agha Hyder Hasan Award for Fiction, Dr. Fazlullah Mukarram for the Dr. Mohiuddin QuadriZor Award for Research and Criticism, Mohammad Mastan Ali for the Prof. Habeeb-ur-Rehman Award for Education and Teaching, Dr.Fazil Hussain Pervaiz for the Mahboob Hussain Jigar Award for Journalism, and Mr. Baquar Mirza for the Srinivas Lahoti Award.

Each Makhdoom Award consists of a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, a memento, and a certificate of appreciation, while the Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The grand award ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 11 at 10 PM at Ravindra Bharati, and it will be graced by the presence of state ministers K Ishwar, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Srinivas Yadav, and other dignitaries.