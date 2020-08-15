Hyderabad: US Embassy to process student visas from Aug 17

Hyderabad: The US Embassy is set to resume the processing of student and academic exchange visa application on a limited basis.

“We are pleased to announce that consular sections at the US Embassy in New Delhi and our Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata will begin processing of student and academic exchange visitor visa applications on a limited basis on August 17,” as per the Embassy.

“We will first process emergency student and exchange visitor appointment requests received prior to August 12 and then offer public appointments. We will refresh appointments as we have availability, generally two weeks in advance,” the website read further.

However, routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services would remain closed, the website informed further.

